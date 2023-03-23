Critical Review: BRC (BRCC) versus Its Peers

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BRC to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BRC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.86 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 110.98

This table compares BRC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 BRC Competitors 177 1198 1524 30 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 101.26%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 102.16%. Given BRC’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BRC rivals beat BRC on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.