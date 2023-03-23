Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 4.8%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.