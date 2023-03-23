CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,896.37

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.37 ($23.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,871 ($22.98). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,876 ($23.04), with a volume of 79,711 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.25) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.10) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,931.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

