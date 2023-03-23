Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. 23,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 700,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Specifically, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,740,314 shares in the company, valued at $82,511,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,740,314 shares in the company, valued at $82,511,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock worth $1,404,548. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 304,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

