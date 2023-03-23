D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.