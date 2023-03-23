DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.70. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCII stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LCI Industries by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

