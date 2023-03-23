DA Davidson Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to “Buy”

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PACW opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

