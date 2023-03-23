Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

