David Brereton Sells 6,300 Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director David Brereton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.37, for a total transaction of C$172,400.76.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$346,963.68.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE TCS opened at C$27.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.46. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.27 and a 1-year high of C$41.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.33.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

