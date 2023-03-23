Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Trading Down 2.6%

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. 19,746 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

