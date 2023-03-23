Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 2,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Institutional Trading of Davis Select International ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

