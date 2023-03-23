Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Trading Down 0.9%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 46,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Worldwide ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,932,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

