Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stake Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,128 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

DCPH stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

