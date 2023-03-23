Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Trading Up 28.3%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 28.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.