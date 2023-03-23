Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €21.79 ($23.43) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.56.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.