DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

