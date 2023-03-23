Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 0.9%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 222,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,063,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.