Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.85

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.85 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 542 ($6.66). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.63), with a volume of 68,912 shares changing hands.

Dignity Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £270.65 million, a P/E ratio of -183.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 536.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

