Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 4.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 6,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 27,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

