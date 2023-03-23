DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 88 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $328.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

