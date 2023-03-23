DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,214 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $189.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

