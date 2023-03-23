DNB Asset Management AS Buys 9,228 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.