DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

