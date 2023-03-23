DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.73 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 6.2 %

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.