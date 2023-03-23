DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

