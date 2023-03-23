DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.92 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

