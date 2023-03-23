DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

