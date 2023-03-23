DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 377 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.26 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day moving average of $317.17.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

