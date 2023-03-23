DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 377 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waters Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.26 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day moving average of $317.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waters
In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Waters Profile
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.