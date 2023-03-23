DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

MRVL stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.37, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.