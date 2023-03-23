DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,477,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

