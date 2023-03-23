DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,717 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $234,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

IPG opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.