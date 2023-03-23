DNB Asset Management AS Sells 347 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

