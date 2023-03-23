DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $330.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

