DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

