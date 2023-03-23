DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

