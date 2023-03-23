DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.