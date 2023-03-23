Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,173,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,406.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 173,732 shares of company stock worth $104,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 538,600 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

