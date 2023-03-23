Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

