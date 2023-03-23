Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 4,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

