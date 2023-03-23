DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.13. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 227,076 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
