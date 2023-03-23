DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.13. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 227,076 shares traded.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.