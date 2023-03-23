DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,694,081 shares of company stock worth $760,356,943 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DV stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

