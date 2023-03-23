Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Shares Up 5.5%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.00. 6,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.75.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

