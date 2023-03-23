Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

