DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 282.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

DD stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

