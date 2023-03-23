East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Approximately 217,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,751,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

East Imperial Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.54.

East Imperial Company Profile

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

