ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 7%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 63,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

ECARX Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECARX stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 1.60% of ECARX as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Featured Articles

