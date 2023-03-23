Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

