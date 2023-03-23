Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.97 ($0.09). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 200,400 shares traded.

Edenville Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.31.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.