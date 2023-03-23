Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.08

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.08 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 113.90 ($1.40). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 112.10 ($1.38), with a volume of 689,530 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Elementis Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £654.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,245.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading

