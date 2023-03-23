Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer Company Profile

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

